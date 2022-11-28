CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – AAA estimating over 50 million people will be traveling this holiday season which puts us within the landing zone of pre-pandemic numbers.

Folks from all over the country returned to Capital Region over the weekend, following the Thanksgiving holiday

Regarding travel rates, AAA said air travel is up nearly eight percent from last year estimating that some 4.5 million Americans flew

Over 30 flights brought nearly 5,000 people to the Albany International Airport and several trains made their way through the Amtrack station in Rensselaer.

Although some feared disruption to their travel most folks to said there was not much to worry about this year.

“He’s taking the train today because we figured to drive would be awful with the traffic, but I feel confident with the train and Amtrak and we think it’s the best way to send them back to college,” Connie Dyer said.

“All things pretty good. It’s crowded. But everybody seems to be cool,” said Gianni Filippone.

“With all the delays I think about 20 minutes in the beginning. But apart from that everything went smoothly, and we got in just about 10-15 minutes after. So, all good,” Michaela Landman said.

“It was a good flight it was pretty uneventful, and I just slept for part of the time,” Ford Koles said.

“It was a pretty good flight that came in from Grand Rapids connecting in Detroit had about a half-hour delay in Detroit which wasn’t half bad,” said Simon Volkema

Vice President of AAA Paula Twidale says that with “lifted travel restrictions more travelers are comfortable taking public transportation”.

The CDC continues to advise travelers to be savvy with vaccinations and keep up to date with all booster doses.

And even though they may no longer be required it is still recommended when in large groups of people unfamiliar to yourself wearing a face mask will help mitigate the spread of common illnesses this season.