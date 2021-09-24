Hollowed Harvest returns to Altamont Fairgrounds

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hollowed Harvest returns to the Altamont Fairgrounds for its second year. The event opens on September 24 and will remain open from Thursday to Sunday through October 31.

The Hollowed Harvest features jack-o’-lantern displays with over 7,000 jack-o’-lanterns. Some displays are as tall as two stories and more than 50 feet long. Attendees should expect to take about 40 minutes to walk through the entire show.

“The Hollowed Harvest brings to life many of Halloween’s beloved tales that are sure to amaze audiences of all ages! We’re excited to bring this Halloween tradition back to the Capital region, and look forward to sharing brand new jack-o’-lantern displays with returning and first-time guests,” said Matthew Glaser, CEO of BOLD Media, the company operating the event.

There will also be tarot card readers on the Haunted Midway. A full schedule of events can be found on the Hollowed Harvest website.

Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance. They will be exclusively available online with limited time slots. Times slots are first-come, first-served. No tickets will be sold at the event.