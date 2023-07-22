HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today, July 22, in Homer an important milestone was celebrated as its fire department marked 150 years of service.

The department, founded back in 1873, serves the Town of Homer, the Village of Homer and the Town of Scott.

A parade was held in the village, along with other activities, like ladder truck rides, bucket brigade competitions and firefighter donning drills.

Historian Martin Sweeney also gave a talk about the history of the department, and fire apparatuses from the 1800s to the current day were presented.

The Homer Fire Department is entirely made up of about 60 volunteers, ranging from 18 to 80-years-old.