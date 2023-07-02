CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — David Manzano, Jr. shows us around his former home. He recently bought a new house. Manzano is also a realtor and broker and knows first hand how challenging the housing market is in Central New York.

“It’s super hot right now it’s a sellers market,” Manzano said. “The inventory is still way down.”

One reason for the low inventory is homeowners are staying put.

“They don’t have a place to go. That’s the problem. So they’re nervous to put their house on the market because then you have to time everything,” Manzano said.

He said sellers can consider a reverse contingency.

“You go under contract with a buyer, everything is signed and then the seller has 30 days, depending on what you do, 30 days, 45 days to find a home and if they don’t find a home they’re able to get out of that contract with that buyer,” Manzano said.

It’s stiff competition among buyers. There are often multiple offers and almost all of them over asking price. Which can be discouraging for those looking for their forever homes.

“If they can’t go over, they need to go under. So if they’re approved for $200,000, they should be looking at $150,000 because they’re going to need the space,” Manzano explained.

His approach for his new home was choosing a home that needed a little TLC.

“So the property that I ended up with it had been on the market on and off for many, many years actually.”

For sellers, the highest offer isn’t always the best. There are other things to consider.

“No contingencies, most money down, potentially a full cash offer and then you kind of go from there,” Manzano said.

Manzano said doesn’t expect the market to cool down anytime soon as Central New York is about six months behind the trend.