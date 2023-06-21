(WETM) – With summer officially here, officials are encouraging elderly New Yorkers to be mindful of the heat to keep themselves safe.

The NYS Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and the Department of Health (NYSDOH) said that older adults and people with chronic diseases are in the most danger when temperatures (and humidity) rise. The CDC says that more than 600 people die each year from heat-related illnesses.

Illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion can have several signs, including dizziness, nausea, fast pulse, high body temperatures, muscle cramps, sweating, hot, dry skin (heat stroke) or cold, clammy skin (heat exhaustion).

Because of this, the OFA and DOH said there are some important things to keep in mind if you’re worried about your safety or the safety of someone you know in the heat:

Make sure your windows can open or that your AC is working. The OFA says to open windows and blinds on the shaded side of your house and close them on the sunny side.

Find local cooling centers or air-conditioned buildings (malls, libraries, stores), if possible.

Have a specific person you can call for help and can check on you. If possible, also check on your own friends, family, and neighbors.

Drink fluids (but avoid alcohol, sugary drinks, and caffeine).

Take cool showers or baths.

Avoid hard physical activity and take breaks from your regular exercise routine.

Wear lightweight and light-colored clothes.

Stay out of the sun and wear a wide-brimmed, ventilated hat and sunscreen if you do need to go outside.

Never leave kids, pets, or people with special needs in a parked car in the sun, even for a few minutes.

The OFA announcement also said it’s good to know the signs of heat-related illnesses and talk to your doctor if you think you need medication to help you with the sun or heat.

You can also check the DOH website for a list of cooling centers around New York. If you want to cool down with a swim, NYS Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation has a full list of state parks, many of which have beaches or pools.