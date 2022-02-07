GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Building and business owners in downtown Greenwich were recovering on Monday, after a fire on Sunday that torched a downtown building. As they found their footing, the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce was doing its part.

The chamber is organizing a relief fund, which will go directly to the support of individual businesses and residents located along Greenwich’s historic main street. In an email on Sunday, the chamber said that losses tallied from the fire included inventory, equipment, business and sales records and physical space.

The fund is a work in progress. It will be hosted and run by Battenkill Strong, a chamber-run resource supporting southern Washington County businesses.

On Battenkill Strong, the chamber lists a variety of things that its businesses are looking for. Even before the fund comes along, there are plenty of ways to help.

Building residents are looking for assistance with office relocation and furnishings, temporary housing solutions, aid filing insurance claims, clothing and personal items, property restoration, food access and mental health services. Anyone who can help with any of those items can contact the Greenwich chamber by phone at (518) 692-7979, or by email at info@greenwichchamber.org. Resources will be collected into a central hub.

A suspect in connection with the fire was arrested and charged with arson on Monday. See news10.com for the latest on the investigation into the fire.