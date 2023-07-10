ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — As we continue keeping watch of these floods during our state of emergency, what can we do to ensure safety for ourselves and our loved ones? Experts say, while it’s difficult to guess when flash floods will happen, the best thing to do if you see standing water in a low lying area, is to avoid it. “There may be a lot underneath that water that you don’t see. You may think your car or your vehicle can go through it, and it may be a lot deeper. There may be charged wires going through the water. There could be open manhole covers, there could be debris, all kinds of things,” explained Schenectady Fire Chief, Don Mareno.

Mareno told News 10 Capitol Correspondent Amal Tlaige, if needed, the department will barricade off flooded areas and detour traffic, “Sometimes people make poor decisions and they will try to drive through that area and then their car gets stuck and if the waters still rising it could jeopardize them.” In that case, The fire department would use water rescue equipment to safely get people out of their cars and onto dry land. This includes flotation devices, boats, tag lines and more.

Bill Nechamen, a spokesperson for NYFloods.org said flood education is crucial for moments like this. “They need to be aware of where they are, they need to be aware of are they near a small stream? Are they in a filling area? Are they perhaps in an urban area where the storm water sometimes backs up?” Nechamen advises the public to keep track of heavy rains when they do occur and move possessions to higher ground. Additionally, he said it’s important to understand the structure of your home, “So you have to think about how your house is built, think about ‘Gee, can I elevate the house? Should I buy a house in an area that’s very subject to flooding?’ And if you’re building new, be aware of where you’re building and be aware of the building codes, so that you build high enough so that you’ll be safe from the most common types of flooding.”

Nechamen said any rain fall that’s over two inches in one day, especially when it’s already wet outside, would be cause for concern. He recommends looking at weather.gov to get more details on how rainfall can affect the area where you reside.