SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, a new exhibit at Saratoga Arts introduces visitors to mixed media, LGBTQ themes, and connections to the debate over AI artwork. “Mei Fabulae Continuare – My Story Continues” opens at the downtown Saratoga gallery on Friday, July 14.

“Mei Fabulae Continuare” consists of collages by Hudson-based artist David Dew Bruner. His work uses recognizable images in conjunction with abstract shapes and unusual textures. Although some images may be universal, the story Bruner tells is personal, based around his own experiences with trauma, LGBTQ identity, and feelings that cannot be verbalized.

Following an opening night from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 14, the exhibition will run from July 15 to Aug. 26. Artwork will be on sale throughout the exhibition, with a percentage of all proceeds going to benefit radiation services at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany.

Saratoga Arts operates at the corner of Congress Park and Broadway in Saratoga Springs.