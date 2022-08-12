HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the village of Hudson Falls said goodbye to its police chief. Hudson Falls Police Department Chief Scott Gillis retired effective Friday, Aug. 12, after several decades of service.

“We will miss you terribly, chief, but all good things must inevitably come to an end, and your work here is done,” the department wrote on Facebook on Friday. “Congratulations and best wishes!”

Gillis started at Hudson Falls Police Department as a dispatcher, eventually moving up to full-time officer. In his time in the community, he has served as a sergeant, detective, and finally chief of police. The chief is originally from neighboring Fort Edward.