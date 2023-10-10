HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Road work got started last week in Hudson Falls last week – and is now likely to take longer to be completed than first expected. On Tuesday, the village announced that all work for the week of Oct. 9-13 has been canceled.

Work started on Monday, Oct. 2, to mill and pave roads across the village, including School Street, Roger Street, Washington Street, and more. The work was originally expected to finish around Friday, Oct. 13, with all work taking place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The village did not detail a reason for the cancelation, or the amount of remaining work, in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The work has been planned to encompass eight streets around the village, with lane closures and slowdowns expected as things progress. Notices will go out when new dates have been scheduled. The office of the village clerk can be reached by phone at (518) 747-5426, ext. 205, with questions.