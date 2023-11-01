GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A wide healthcare footprint has expanded to a new spot in Glens Falls. Hudson Headwaters Health Network has opened its 22nd health center downtown.

Glens Falls Family Health opened this week at 38 Larose St., between Broad Street and Sherman Avenue. The new center is located near Glens Falls Hospital, and is all set up to offer lab services the neighboring hospital will operate, all on top of 18 exam rooms. The facility and others like it are pitched on affordable healthcare, regardless of insurance, all from a nonprofit source.

“The establishment of Glens Falls Family Health has been a longtime community effort, with many details thoughtfully developed to improve health outcomes and patient experiences for years to come,” said Hudson Headwaters CEO Tucker Slingerland, M.D. “Thank you to our hard-working staff for making this milestone possible and for the support of our regional partners who share our vision of sustainable health care for everyone.”

Glens Falls Family Health will also be a home for some of Hudson Headwaters’ physicians in residency at the Saratoga Hospital Family Medicine Residency program. The residency’s first class came to Glens Falls earlier this year from the U.S., Ireland, Grand Cayman, Nevis, and Turkey.

The center is up and running for primary care, but there’s more to come at 38 Larose. In 2024, the new Program of All-Inclusive Care of the Elderly (PACE) will call part of the building home. The Hudson Headwaters Health Network PACE program will be one of 10 in New York, offering an alternative route to nursing home care to people over the age of 55 with chronic health conditions.

Glens Falls Family Health is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hudson Headwaters runs primary care facilities from Saratoga County through the North Country and Adirondacks, as well as a traveling mobile health center for rural areas.