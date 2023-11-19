SAVANNAH, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies in Wayne County are investigating after a hunter was shot and killed Saturday morning in the town of Savannah on Cotten Road near Route 89.

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Police and New York State Police are assisting Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies with the investigation.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, just after 7 a.m. Deputies responded to a call of a hunter that had been shot. It was determined on arrival that one man, Wolcott man Brian S. Bizallion, 42, had been mortally wounded.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is made available.