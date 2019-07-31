Husband charged after wife’s body found in Upstate NY landfill

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A body found in the Oneida County landfill on Tuesday morning has been positively identified as Kerrilee D’Avolio, 32. She had been missing since Saturday. Her husband, Jason D’Avolio, is now charged in the case.

Jason D’Avolio has been charged with concealment of a human corpse, which is a felony. He was arraigned on those charges Tuesday afternoon and an order of protection was issued for the children. More charges are expected as the investigation continues. The judge set his bail at $10,000 cash and $20,000 bond.

Police say that on Monday morning, they received a call from Jason D’Avolio’s brother, who told them that Jason had come to his place of work in Chadwicks with this three young children and shared some troubling information. His brother told police there may have been a homicide in the couple’s Belmont Street home.

Police converged on the home and found what they describe as the aftermath of a serious crime. Investigators learned Kerrilee’s body may be in a dumpster somewhere in the city. After searching every possible location, even asking for help from the public, police received information leading them to the Oneida County landfill, where Kerrilee’s body was found.

With the help of the Sheriff’s Office, a dive team discovered a rifle in the barge canal on Tuesday morning that matched the description of the weapon used in this case.

“It was a relatively new weapon, hadn’t been in the water very long. The weapon was subsequently recovered by the dive team, secured by the Sheriff’s Office forensics unit and then turned over to Rome Police Department, which is normal protocol,” said Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol.

Police say Jason and Kerrilee were married, but were in the initial stages of a divorce.

Kerrilee’s body has been turned over to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.