SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison Faltisco would’ve turned 23 this past October.

But back in June, 23-year-old Joshua Schiano hit and killed the 22-year-old from Liverpool with his car while in Clay. Schiano left the scene and got into another accident down the road, which is where police found him.

Madison Faltisco. Courtesy of Priscilla Allen.

He never told anyone about hitting Faltisco that night, and police didn’t find her body until the next morning.

At the time of the incident Schiano’s blood alcohol content was five times the legal limit.

In court on Jan. 5 Schiano and Faltisco’s family members were all given the opportunity to address each other.

Faltisco’s mother, Priscilla Allen remained composed and calm as she spoke on her daughter’s behalf.

“I can’t make sense of this recklessness,” said Allen.

Allen was considering all the questions. Highlighting that Faltisco was hit by someone who she thought was her “friend.”

“Madison was struck and brutally laid out with all of her bodily systems falling down with no chance for help,” said Allen.

Despite the tragedy, the mother chose a different way of grieving and healing.

“I have received your apology and I choose to forgive you,” said Allen as she looked over to Schiano.

Faltisco’s aunt, Elizabeth DiNardo also spoke in court.

Priscilla Allen and Joshua Schiano.

“In the last years of her life, Maddy was lost to us through her anger, addiction, and pain,” said DiNardo.

She said the family prayed for Faltisco, but could feel the distance that she had created between them as “part of her desire to grow and individuate from a family full of strong characters.”

Through tears DiNardo said, “I feel robbed of the joy of witnessing Maddy’s growth and recovery.”

DiNardo requested that Schiano accept the help of those who love him. And that he would be able to recover [from addiction] as Maddy wouldn’t be able to.

“In some ways, our family is stronger as a result of this tragedy, but in every way, we will never stop missing her,” concluded DiNardo.

But Faltisco’s father and sister felt differently about the incident.

“My sister is six feet underground because of you,” said Maya Allen, Faltisco’s younger sister.

Younger Allen explained that she and Faltisco weren’t always the best of friends, but as they got older they grew closer.

“She was someone I could turn to for help if I needed someone to be there for me. I wish we had the chance to have gotten even closer and be the best of friends I always wished we could be,” said Allen.

She said the letter Schiano wrote to the family had no meaning behind it. She asked why he took six months to apologize.

Allen wanted to know what kind of friend would let her walk alone on a busy street at night when she was drunk

“Why was her doing the right thing her downfall. Why,” stated Allen.

Faltisco’s father, Joseph, addressed the court angrily. He felt that the defendant was only sorry because he got caught.

“Gone and left on the side of the road like trash until someone called in a body in the grass,” said Faltisco.

He said he has to watch YouTube videos now if he wants to see her move around, talk, or experience her personality.

Faltisco explained that no matter Schiano’s sentencing time, his daughter is gone for life.

When Schiano was given a chance to speak, he kept his head low as he addressed the family.

“What I did was horrific, and every day I will think about that,” said Schiano.

He cried as he spoke.

“I don’t know what was going through my mind to cause me to get in my car and take her life,” said Schiano.

Frank Pelosi, the Chief Assistant District Attorney spoke to NewsChannel 9 after court. He told us that the rest of the family was not as forgiving as Priscilla Allen,

“As having a child that they’re never going to be able to see again. So. They understand that Joshua Schiano is going to get out of jail, and his family is going to be able to see him,” said Pelosi.

Pelosi says Schiano has been remorseful throughout the process.

“How best can we extend that especially to people, we can’t understand it’s the unthinkable, but, your choice of forgiveness is for you and you alone,” Priscilla Allen said after court. “She will forever be missed. We will honor her the best we can by setting aside that extra plate for Maddy, or that extra piece of cake, we will make sure to keep her included.”

Allen said she was grateful that this didn’t go to trial, she didn’t want to see pictures.

Schiano was sentenced by Judge Gordon Cuffy to a minimum of four years, but a maximum of 12.

“In this day and age you can just get an Uber,” said Cuffy.

Cuffy expressing that that he wished he could grant the mother’s wish to bring Faltisco back, but he can’t.