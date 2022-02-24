ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is reporting that a search warrant was executed and that two people have been arrested during a multi-agency operation in the City of Rome.

Around 6:00 am on Sunday, February 20th, a multi-agency task force that included several special divisions from the RPD and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Divisions, executed a search warrant at a residence on Parry Street for 38-year-old Dustin A. Pack.

Pack was arrested on an active Oneida County Indictment Arrest Warrant for the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

Also arrested found during the execution of the warrant was 38-year-old Heather A. Brower of Utica. She had several active “No Bail” warrants with the Utica City Courts/H.O.P.E.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators also found the following items:

4.5 ounces of methamphetamine

10.8 grams of fentanyl

1.4 grams of cocaine

104 Suboxone strips (not prescribed to any of the tenants)

An undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency

Loaded pistol-grip 12ga shotgun

Drug packaging material, digital scale, drug ledgers, and other paraphernalia

Police say this investigation is still ongoing and that additional charges are likely the be handed down in the future. Pack and Brower have been processed and are currently being held in the Oneida County Jail.

If you should have any information about this case, please contact the Rome Police Departments TIP line at (315) 339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1(866)730-8477 or www.p3tips.com.