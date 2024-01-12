SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an exclusive interview with NewsChannel 9, Upstate University Hospital CEO Dr. Robert Corona says security will “improve every day” after a stabbing inside the waiting room of the emergency department earlier this week.

“We learn from these kind of experiences,” said Dr. Corona. “We’re seeking any vulnerabilities in the system. We’ll find them and fix them.”

One of those vulnerabilities may turn out to be how a homeless man got into the emergency room with the knife he allegedly used to stab a man waiting with his toddler son.

Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick told NewsChannel 9 on Thursday, Jan. 11, that the suspect, 44-year-old Sabier Young, evaded security by posing as a patient and was brought in with a wheelchair.

In his interview on Friday, Jan. 12, Dr. Corona clarified Young was wheeled through the weapons detection system, but the wheelchair may have prevented his knife from being detected.

“This may have slipped by,” said Dr. Corona. “We have to see what the investigation states.”

A task force at Upstate University Hospital has been immediately convened to consider security changes.

The administration is already committed to the following:

Implementing more training

More hand-wanding of patients for weapons in addition to the weapons detection systems

A one-way window so staff can see into the waiting room

Panic buttons in all triage rooms

“We’ve got to get it right every time,” said CEO Corona. “Individuals that try to breach our system, they only have to get it right once.”

Corona says his hospital teams do get it right often. He admits to being impressed when first learning how many weapons are confiscated because of the weapons detection systems at hospital entrances.

“Our people handle these high-security problems every day,” said Corona. “They keep this institution, in general, very, very safe.”

He adds that hospital staff are often victims too, being hit or attacked almost daily.

“I want the focus on the good people that stepped up and mitigated what could have been a much worse situation,” said Dr. Corona. “Somebody coming into an emergency room waiting area, and stabbing somebody, it could have been much worse. But it was our people’s response that diminished the outcome.”

One person’s response he considers heroic is charge nurse Mishelle Miller, a veteran staff member of emergency services.

After getting the alert from a walkie-talkie-like device clipped to her uniform, she was among the first to rush toward the danger in the waiting room. She saw the suspect tackled to the ground by security and his victim bleeding.

Miller said: “It was an emotional drive home, just trying to go back through, and make sure I tried, did my best.”

Young is charged with attempted murder, assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and endangering the welfare of a child. His attorney expected him to be indicted by a grand jury Friday.