ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jacqueline Izzo, the Republican mayor of the City of Rome, announced today, August 17, that she has been endorsed for re-election by the Rome City Democratic Committee.

Izzo was defeated in June in the GOP primary by challenger Jeffrey Lanigan, a former member of the Rome Police Department.

Although she won’t be the official Republican candidate for the mayoral election come November, Izzo will still be on the ballot with the Conservative Party line.

This is the first endorsement across party lines in a Rome mayoral race in over 40 years.

Izzo said in a press release that she appreciates the Democrat’s endorsement and they “fully understand the importance of continuing the progress that we started some 7 years ago, that is truly moving Rome forward.”

Serving as mayor since 2016, Izzo is currently in her second four-year term.