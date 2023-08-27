ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Indie-pop band of Montreal will be performing at Lark Hall in Albany. The concert is scheduled for September 17 at 8 p.m.

Known for their songs “Wraith Pinned to the Mist and Other Games” and “Gronlandic Edit”, of Montreal has released 18 studio albums across their career. They will be joined for the show by alternative artist Locate S,1 and pop songwriter Samuel Boat.

Lark Hall is located at 351 Hudson Avenue. You can buy of Montreal tickets by visiting the venue’s website.