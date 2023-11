BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An intoxicated man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on the Onondaga County side of Route 11 just north of Baldwin Road in Brewerton on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23.

The accident happened around 7:50 p.m. as the man walked out into the road and was hit.

The victim has not been named. His injuries are minor, according to Cicero police.