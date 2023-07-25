LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, invasive insect and plant species are a topic of concern around Lake George, threatening to outperform local wildlife if left unchecked. Next month, a conservation group concerned with lake health is calling on the community to do something about it. Much like swimming and fireworks, the fight against invasive species is a Lake George tradition.

Lake George’s annual Aquatic Invasive Species Monitoring Weekend is set for Friday-Sunday, Aug. 18-20. Although operated by the Lake George Association, the weekend is a call to action for anyone around the lake with a motorboat, canoe, kayak, and some time on their hands to spend in and around the Queen of American Lakes.

For those who take up the challenge, no pruning shears are required. All the LGA needs is able bodies to go out and survey, gathering data on what invasive species are populating points around the lake, and where they are. Surveyors can select a spot of their choosing by signing up online. The LGA is currently aware of populations of Eurasian watermilfoil, curly-leaf pondweed, zebra mussels, Asian clams, Chinese mystery snails, and spiny water fleas in parts of the lake.

In 2022, surveyors found invasive species at more than 100 locations across Lake George. Invasive species threaten native plants and wildlife. Other, non-aquatic species threaten areas of the Adirondacks at large, such as the emerald ash borer – evidence of which was found in the Lake George and Queensbury areas early this year.