DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Police Department has revealed the couple who died in a home shooting on Dec. 18, at 6691 W. Benedict Rd in East Syracuse were husband and wife.

DeWitt police say 44-year-old Michael H. Abdallah and 40-year-old Heather M. Abdallah were husband and wife and had a history of domestic incidents. Police also found a polymer 80 .9mm ghost gun near the husband’s body along with spent shell casings and additional live rounds.

According to police, it was reported that a family member arrived at the house and found the Abdullahs dead inside at about 1:15 p.m.

Police arrived shortly after to find the couple dead inside a bedroom with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. No one else was located inside the home.

The most recent domestic incident that happened at this house was in October 2023, according to DeWitt police.

There is no threat to public safety. Police say at this point in the investigation, there is no indication that a third party was involved in this incident.

A final determination on the death investigation will be announced once autopsies are conducted and the firearm is forensically analyzed.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, the Dewitt Police Department encourages

them to contact the Dewitt Police Department at 315-449-3640 or by email at tips@townofdewitt.com.