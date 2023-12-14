SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Barbara and Tanisha Wiggins aren’t your average 2023 graduates.

The mother-daughter pair both graduated with degrees in human services from Onondaga Community College.

“It is in the bloodline. We love helping people,” Tanisha said. “We are here for everyone, and we love doing what we love doing.”

36-year-old Tanisha originally enrolled in 2007 but decided to drop out after realizing she wasn’t ready for college.

58-year-old Barbara enrolled at Onondaga Community College two years ago.

“I felt young, I really did. I felt young, and it was exciting,” Barbara said. “I was stressed out this last semester doing homework, doing reports, but it was awesome. And now that it’s over, I’m feeling like I don’t want this to end.”

While their college experience wasn’t filled with downing energy drinks and pulling all-nighters, Barbara and Tanisha both made plenty of memories along the way.

“Studying together. We studied a lot together,” Tanisha said. “We put our ideas together, and we made it happen.”

“She’ll call me, ‘I got a report to do, can you watch the kids?’ We just worked together,” Barbara said.

OCC also honored Barbara’s daughter and Tanisha’s sister, Alisha, who graduated in 2020 but didn’t get to walk across the stage due to COVID-19.