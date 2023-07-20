ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police were sent to the 100 Block of Danby Road in the town of Ithaca, over a suspicious death that happened on July 19.

New York State Police, Ithaca College Public Safety and EMS responded around 3:00 p.m. that day.

Following an investigation, 28-year-old Keither Rowser Jr. of Ithaca was charged with:

Class “A-I” felony of Murder in the Second Degree

The father, Keither Rowser Sr. was 58-years-old.

Rowser Jr. was taken into custody with the assistance of Ithaca Public Safety and Ithaca City Police Department. He was arraigned at Tompkins County Central Arraignment and is held in jail without bail.

The investigation is on-going.