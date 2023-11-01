ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department is asking the public for help locating a suspicious individual who was holding a gun near Cornell’s campus on Wednesday morning.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, a college-aged Asian male wearing black clothing was holding a semi-automatic style handgun in the 500 block of University Avenue on the morning of Nov. 1. A Cornell Police Officer received a report about the man at about 9:44 a.m.

Officers from the Ithaca Police Department and the Cornell University Police Department arrived at the scene shortly after the report and searched the area for the man. A witness told the officers that the man ran northeast on University Avenue before running in an unknown direction.

The man has not been identified or located at this time. Anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the man with the gun is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department via one of the methods below. Information can be shared anonymously.

Police dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police administration: 607-272-9973

Police tip line: 607-330-0000

Anonymous email tip address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police Department are assisting with this investigation.