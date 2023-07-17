BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While many Buffalonians are trying to beat the heat with a cool swim, Erie County is cautioning against the use of pool rental apps.

These apps, like Swimply, allow users to spend roughly $30-80 to go swim in someone else’s pool for an hour or more. This isn’t exactly new, either. A 2019 press release introducing the service says it was piloted in the summer of 2018.

Swimply, which was specifically mentioned by Erie County, also offers users the chance to rent areas for basketball, pickleball and tennis.

County health officials are concerned about the potential health and safety risks posed by the rental of private pools and hot tubs. Not to mention, it’s illegal in New York.

Unlike sites like AirBnb, where you can legally rent out a whole property, this state does not allow people to just rent out their pools.

“Public swimming pool operators are required to comply with certain engineering, maintenance, hygiene and supervision standards,” Erie County said in a news release. “Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) public health sanitarians conduct rigorous engineering reviews of public swimming pools, issue permits when appropriate and periodically inspect these facilities.”

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, a pediatrician, said she swims almost every day. She elaborated on the risks during a conference Monday morning.

“Improperly treated and disinfected pools can lead to disease transmission and chemical reactions,” she said.

In addition to concerns over waterborne diseases, other safety hazards were also factored in. Examples given by Dr. Burstein and County Executive Mark Poloncarz included slipping on a deck, falling on a collapsing structure and drowning — the last of which is the leading cause of death in children ages 1-4, according to the CDC.

Insurance might not cover damages under these circumstances either, Poloncarz says, and people who illegally rent out their pool or hot tub could face fines of up to $2,000 per violation.

“Just because it’s on an app doesn’t make it legal,” he says.

Poloncarz cited the 2017 story of homeowners in Rockland County who rented out their pool, resulting in a child drowning, but surviving.

Swimply, when asked about their listings in New York, provided the following statement:

“Swimply homeowners open their spaces to users as private guests and have full say as to who can use their pool and how – pools listed on Swimply aren’t public pools therefore we believe Swimply is in current legal standing in the Buffalo community and listings should not be prohibited in the area. We operate in much a similar fashion to other experiential sharing services like Airbnb which are residential in nature, as are other home amenity rentals.” Swimply Head of Legal and Government Relations Cameron Kilberg

If you’re looking for somewhere else to swim, a list of beaches in Erie County can be found here, while a list of public pools in Buffalo can be found here.