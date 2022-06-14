GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Jason McElwain, known around the world as J-Mac, was hospitalized Monday after being injured in a crash in Greece.

McElwain was taken to the ICU with broken ribs and a collapsed lung, according to sources who say he did not sustain any head injury.

News 8 reached out to the Greece Police Department. Investigators would confirm only that a bicyclist “came into contact with” a vehicle around 1:30 p.m. on Latta Road near Wegmans. Police said the bicyclist was hospitalized with minor injuries. There were no other injuries.

J-Mac became known worldwide after scoring 20 points for Greece Athena in 2006, in a varsity basketball game. He was nominated for Best Moment of the year at the ESPYs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.