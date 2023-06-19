BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The inaugural Taste of Toga festival is set for the Saratoga County Fairgrounds on September 23. The event will be headlined by Ja Rule and Ashanti.

Taste of Toga features food from restaurants around Saratoga County. The festival also includes live music throughout the day. Participating restaurants so far include:

Bookmakers Restaurant and Lounge, Saratoga Springs

The Country Corner Cafe, Saratoga Springs

Nanola, Malta

Nashville of Saratoga, Saratoga Springs

The District at 43 Phila, Saratoga Springs

Ja Rule is a rapper from New York City that rose to fame in the early 2000s. Ashanti is a singer, songwriter, and actress who rose to prominence in 2002 after being featured on Ja Rule’s song “Always on Time.”

More artists will be added to the music lineup soon. Tickets for Taste of Toga go on sale on Friday, June 23. You can buy tickets on the festival’s website.