LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department announced Thursday, August 3, that the Jamesville Beach, located in LaFayette, is closed.

The closure is due to a large amount of algal blooms in the water.

The Health Department says a water sampling will be conducted to confirm there are no toxins before the beach is reopened.

You can check HERE for information on when it will reopen.

Algal blooms can turn the water green and can form thick surface scums on the water. Certain types of algae can release toxins that may cause skin or eye irritation, or diarrhea and vomiting if ingested. People and animals should keep out of the water where algal blooms are present in any body of water. Onondaga County Health Department

The Health Department recommends taking the following precautions:

Don’t swim, wade, boat or fish near blooms or scums and don’t eat fish caught from waters with blooms

Don’t drink the water

Keep children and animals away from any blooms or scums

Rinse with clean water if exposed

