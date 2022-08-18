UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, August 18th, as part of the Utica Prosperity Initiative, Mayor Palmieri announced the final design for the $500,000 ‘Jason Waterman Skate Park’ renovation located at Utica’s Lincoln Park.

“We have developed a passionate, committed, and capable skating community in Utica, and they deserve the best possible facilities. The Jason Waterman Skate Park, coupled with the skate park going into T.R. Proctor Park, will make Utica a world-class destination for skaters.” – Mayor Robert Palmieri, City of Utica

Championed by Utica’s local skating community, upgrades to the park will be “state-of-the-art” and improve overall park conditions. The new design and installation will be done by the world-class Los-Angeles based skate park design firm, Spohn Ranch, and will give skaters of all skill levels a fun and challenging experience right here in Central New York. Construction is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks and is expected to be completed this fall.

The ‘Jason Waterman Skate Park’ is a part of the Utica Prosperity Initiative and is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The initiative started in 2021 in an effort to recover from the pandemic, build and more resilient community, enhance public spaces, and battle obesity and diabetes.