JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jeep lovers came out, August 5, to Jamesville Beach Park to support New York’s largest all-Jeep show, “Jeeps At The Beach.”

Jeep owners showed off their rides, from custom Jeeps to Wranglers to classic Jeeps. There were also raffles, food trucks, vendors, music and giveaways.

All proceeds from the show went to support the Upstate Foundation and Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Another “Jeeps At The Beach” show will be held Sunday, August 20 at Sylvan Beach. More information can be found on their website.