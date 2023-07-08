SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Joseph “Joey” Donald Hess II, a native of Auburn, NY, died of an accidental overdose at age 24 back in May 2022.

Since his death, a non-profit organization called “Joey’s Wish” was formed to help combat addiction, and today, July 8, it held its first annual “Joey’s Wish Inc 5k Walk/Run” at Onondaga Lake Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each participant paid 35$ to register, the proceeds of which go to the foundation and its mission to do research to fight against addiction. Water, snacks and merchandise were provided to the entrants.

Live music was performed by Caleb Liber, a local artist who puts on original and cover songs. A Phat Kat taco truck was also there for participants who wanted to purchase food.

You can find out more about Joey’s Wish and their future events HERE.