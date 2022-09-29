YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A joint agency larceny investigation by the Yorkville and Whitesboro Police Departments is underway after multiple incidents that occurred at local businesses in those villages.

According to police, the first reported incident occurred around 11:25 am at the Kinney Drugs located at 40 Oriskany Blvd in the Village of Whitesboro. The second incident occurred around 11:30 AM at the Speedway located at 826 Oriskany Blvd in the Village of Yorkville.

If you can identify the individual or vehicle shown in the images here, please contact the Yorkville Police Department at 315-736-8331 or email fallen@yorkvillepolice.org; or contact the Whitesboro Police Department at 315-736-1944.

Ref Case Numbers:

Yorkville PD 22-05454

Whitesboro PD 22-03705

You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.