LATHAM, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Army National Guard Colonel Patrick Clare officially took command of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, also known as the “Harlem Hellfighters,” during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Col. Clare is an Iraq War veteran and a graduate of Jordan-Elbridge High School.

The 369th traces its origins all the way back to the all-Black 369th Infantry Regiment during World War I.

The unit’s Soldiers distinguished themselves in battle during the war, wining more than 176 individual heroism medals and a unit award from the French Army.

Today, the 369th controls up to five major logistics and support units, which sustain Army combat forces.