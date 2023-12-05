ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two brothers from Oneida were sentenced in Madison County court on Monday, Dec. 4 on charges of sexual abuse, after an investigation found they were sexually abusing two children for years.

The jury convicted brothers Theodore F. Presley, III, and Johnathan M. Presley of three felonies related to the abuse that took place between 2012 and 2016 in Oneida.

Theodore F. Presley, III was found guilty of two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, and Johnathan M. Presley was found guilty of one count of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child after the six-day trial.

Based on their convictions, both men must register as sex offenders if released from state prison.

“The crime of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child is a class A-II violent felony and carries a mandatory state prison sentence. The maximum term must be life. Accordingly, the minimum sentence is 10 years to life, and the maximum sentence is 25 years to life,” stated Madison County Court.

The brother’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2024, in Wampsville, New York.

Madison County Assistant District Attorney Jane Raven prosecuted the case and commended the jury on their thoughtful deliberations and seeing that justice was done for the children involved.

“It is a wonderful day when I can call children and tell them that their voices were finally heard and that the jury believed them. The system requires so much of child victims, particularly in sexual abuse cases, but the system works. This jury listened intently for 6 days and, in the end, justice was done.”

Investigator Christopher “Kip” Bailey of the City of Oneida Police Department investigated the case with the help of the Madison County Department of Social Services and the Madison County Child Advocacy Center.