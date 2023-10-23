OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Oswego County, jury selection for Anthony Waldron has started.

Waldron was charged with murder after the death of his stepson, 17-year-old Jordan Brooks, who police say died from malnutrition and sepsis. He also had cerebral palsy.

Jordan’s mother, Lisa Waldron, is already set to spend more than 20 years in prison after taking a plea deal over the summer, admitting she was guilty of charges including first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter.

In September, Lisa Waldron was also sentenced to two years in federal prison for stealing her son’s disability benefits.

According to a child fatality report, obtained by NewsChannel 9 in March 2022, there were years of concern surrounding Jordan’s care…or lack thereof before his death.

Jordan, who spent most of his time in a wheelchair, sustained open sores on his hip and underarm from only being moved once for bed every day by Lisa and Anthony, who knew he needed to be repositioned on a regular basis because of his cerebral palsy.

Other concerns included his wheelchair cushion being saturated in urine and covered in mold so Jordan’s pants would become wet because of the seat.

The investigation also found school staff reported other hygiene concerns and Jordan seemed like a healthy child.

Anthony Waldron is facing charges in connection to Jordan’s death including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and endangering the welfare of a physically disabled person.