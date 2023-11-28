UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Embattled Utica City School District Superintendent Bruce Karam is no longer in that position after a special meeting of the city’s Board of Education on Monday, November 27.

At the special meeting, the board voted 5 to 2 on a resolution to immediately terminate Karam’s contract, a move that the district said in a statement was “a significant and necessary step for the District.”

Karam has been on administrative leave from the District since October, 2022. On Tuesday, November 21, Karam — along with former Utica Mayor and former school board President Louis LaPolla — were arrested for allegedly using taxpayer funds and resources for election campaigns. According to the statement released by the board, factors that played into the decision include the indictment by the Oneida County District Attorney. They also include complaints from district administrators and his reactions to said complaints.

“Our Board is unwavering in its commitment to identifying and removing any obstacles that hinder the education and development of our students. We are dedicated to fostering a thriving and supportive environment for our students, staff, teachers, and administration, and will soon initiate the search for a new, permanent superintendent who aligns with these values,” a statement released by the Board of Education said.

Since placing Karam on administrative leave, the Board of Education has said that they have worked with legal counsel to pursue his termination. “While the District would have preferred to have a court confirm that Mr. Karam’s purported employment contract is void before moving to terminate his employment, after carefully weighing the various factors and considering possible consequences of different courses of action, the Board believes it is in the District’s best interest to take action at this juncture,” the District’s statement said.

At the meeting, the board voted 6 to 1 to designate Dr. Kathleen Davis as the interim superintendent. Davis has served as acting Superintendent since July of 2023.