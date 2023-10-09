LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, another bit of Lake George history was immortalized in marker form at Battlefield Park. Faces of history, community, and politics came together to welcome the marker, placed in honor of a fateful battle in 1780.

Around 40 onlookers joined Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson, Deputy Town Supervisor Vinnie Crocitto, and State Senator Dan Stec at the entrance to Battlefield Park on Sunday. They welcomed a marker dedicated to the final destruction of Fort George in 1780. British Major Christopher Carleton led a final raid on the site that fall.

The dedication of the Carleton historical marker near the Battlefield Park Visitor Center in Lake George, N.Y.

Lake George Historian Margy Mannix and Historic Preservation Officer Charles Vandrei were also on site to speak about the historical significance of the marker. For those who want to learn more about Lake George’s history, the Battlefield Park Visitor Center is open on Fridays and weekends from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. until the end of October.