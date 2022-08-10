LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This month, the smell of BBQ sauce, smoked ribs and a whole lot more make their return to the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in the village of Lake George. You’d better get there fast, and come hungry.

The Lake George BBQ Festival is making its return to Lake George this month, the weekend of Aug. 19-21. The festival runs 3-9 p.m. on Friday, and stretches those hours to range from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The three-day marathon of pork, beef, chicken and more comes with a hearty serving of vendors and music.

It’s more than just the traditional BBQ fare coming to the festival. Cooking up something good at the second annual Lake George BBQ Festival are:

Barnsider BBQ

Pig Pit BBQ

Smith’s Smokeshack

LaVelle’s Smokehouse

Mach’s Mobile Brick Oven Wood Fired Pizza

Spacey Tracy’s Pickles

Adirondack Brewery

Anon’s Thai Cuisine

Mr. Ding-a-ling Ice Cream

Vendors will be onsite selling sauces, moonshine, candles, stones and much more. A full music lineup features several local bands across two stages:

Friday, Aug. 19 Rich Ortiz 3:15 – 4 p.m. Pavillion Stage Sunny Bleau 4:15 – 5 p.m. Main Stage Jennie Angel 5:15 – 6 p.m. Pavilion Stage Thanks! 6:15 – 7:15 p.m. Main Stage Miller and The Other Sinners 7:45 – 9 p.m. Main Stage

Saturday, Aug. 20 Deb Cavanaugh (Kids) 12:15 -12:45 p.m. Pavilion Stage George Boone Band 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. Main Stage Amy Ryan Band 2 – 2:45 p.m. Pavilion Stage Dirty Soap 3 – 3:45 p.m. Main Stage Northern Borne 4 – 4:45 p.m. Pavilion Stage Gentleman Brawlers 5 – 6 p.m. Main Stage Soul Sky 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Main Stage Sly Fox and the Hustlers 8 – 9 p.m. Main Stage

Sunday, Aug. 21 Mark & Jill 12:15 – 1 p.m. Main Stage Reese Fulmer 1:10 – 1:40 p.m. Pavilion Stage Deb Cavanaugh and Dandelion Wine 1:50 – 2:30 p.m. Main Stage Muddy Ruckus 2:50 – 3:30 p.m. Main Stage Michale Charles 3:50 – 5 p.m. Main Stage



The BBQ festival is far from the only thing offering food and fun at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons. See what other events and festivals are calling Lake George home this summer.