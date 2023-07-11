LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In 2022, a new festival at Charles R. Wood Park brought music and skateboarding to town as the leaves started to turn orange. This year, it’s time to get wild again.

The Wild in the Trees Music & Skate Festival is officially coming back to Lake George on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8. The festivities include two days of music, as well as skateboarding contests running through the weekend at the venue’s skate park, the Lake George Skate Plaza.

The lineup has yet to be announced, but in its second year, the festival and its organizers are thinking big. This year’s festival aims to offer a dozen musical acts, up from seven in 2022. The lineup will include a full day of jam bands, followed by a day of rock and metal, according to organizers on Facebook. Food and craft vendors will also populate the park to keep things festive throughout the weekend.

Early bird weekend passes are available now through organizing group Mirth Films, which also has a role in Lake George’s Adirondack Music Festival and Rock the Dock Music Festival. 50% of all proceeds go to Ronald McDonald House charities.