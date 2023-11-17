LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The village of Lake George has been praised for many things by its tens of thousands of visitors. It’s got dog-friendly campgrounds, clear blue water, and a lot to offer travelers from afar. A list released this week has bestowed upon the lake a new honor – as one of the best places in the country for a “calm-cation.”

Camping resource website Campspot published “2024 Best Cities for a Calm-Cation” this week, which ranks 10 vacation spots that offer a break in routine, peace and quiet, and unusual accommodations (like campgrounds) at affordable rates. The website reports that 1 in 3 campers feel stress over economic changes, and nearly 70% prioritize calm and relaxation when planning trips.

Lake George was ranked at #9 out of 10 locations. The spot on the list makes mention of the lake’s 32-mile length and offerings of water sports, as well as the locally-famed lake monster “Georgie.” Each location on the list features a particular campground of note. Lake George’s featured campground is the Schroon River Escape Lodges and RV Resort, located in nearby Diamond Point.

Lake George is the only New York location to make the list, but if you pass east through Vermont, you’ll eventually reach another. The town of Ashland, New Hampshire, takes the #1 spot, in close proximity to the Pemigewasset River and Little Quam Lake. The list also recommends calming communities and nature-rich getaways in Maine, Michigan, Delaware, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida.

Campspot’s list was created based on five types of data. Those types include camping availability, overall ratings and price, proximity to water, air quality and sky darkness, and high-speed internet and cell connection.