LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mugs raised in celebration of the season were also lifted for a good local cause in Lake George this month. On Tuesday morning, Adirondack Pub & Brewery announced nearly $11,000 raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks over the course of this year’s Lake George Oktoberfest celebrations.

The 17th annual Oktoberfest Charity Block Party hit the village of Lake George on Oct. 14, taking over Adirondack Brewery and blocking Sewell Street off in a celebration that drew around 600 people in support of the Glens Falls-based Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter. The event was a followup to the 12th annual Lake George Village Oktoberfest, a Bavarian-style street fair held in the village over Indigenous People’s Day Weekend.

“On behalf of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks and all of the children and families we proudly serve, we wish to express our profound gratitude to the exceptional team at Adirondack Pub & Brewery,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks CEO Bill Moon. “Being selected as the beneficiary several years ago was wonderful, and the opportunity to collaborate once again is a true honor. Their commitment to what we’re doing here means the world to us. They’ve helped us create a lot of opportunities for kids in our community.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ local chapter has 200 kids on its waitlist to create relationships between local kids and future role models. The Oktoberfest has benefitted other groups, too. In 2022, it raised $10,000 for Lions Club Camp Abilities.

This year’s Oktoberfest also included an event at Sacred Heart Church Fellowship Hall. There, 75 meals were served in a community dinner set to start a trend – more dinners to be held on the second Wednesday of every month. Dinners are free, brought into being by way of donations from local businesses.