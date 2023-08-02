LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A national list of dog-friendly campgrounds has featured a North Country location in its spotlight. Lake George RV Park has come in at the #1 spot on “Top 9 for K-9s.”

Written by camping resource website The Dyrt, the article uses AI and user-submitted content to analyze campgrounds popular with pups. The ranking is based on the quality of amenities for dogs, as well as other information gathered from photos and online reviews.

Lake George RV Park leads the list off at #1. The article cites the campground’s two-acre dog park and quality washing station. Located on Route 149 near the Adirondack Outlets, the RV park includes more than 400 campsites, equipped with power hookups, water, sewer, and wi-fi.

“The serene atmosphere and beautiful surroundings of Lake George set the stage for a truly relaxing and immersive dog retreat,” The Dyrt writes. “Lake George RV Park’s large range of services and amenities and expansive play area make it an ideal location for a getaway for humans and their four-legged friends.”

Lake George RV Park isn’t just the only New York campground to make the list – it’s the only one in the northeast. Dog-friendly campgrounds in Ohio, Florida, South Carolina, Virginia, Arizona, Tennessee, and Colorado also made the list.