SILVER BAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A YMCA and community center operating near the northern end of Lake George is about a lot more than the usual athletics and classes associated with the name. Recent grant funding is bolstering what it’s able to offer those living around the northwest side of the lake.

On Tuesday, the Silver Bay YMCA announced it had been awarded a $2,500 grant to help provide emergency housing for families in need, and who may not have many options. The funds come courtesy of the Glenn and Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation, which works to keep resources in operation across the Adirondack Park. At Silver Bay, the money will help people stay connected to meals, support counseling, and plenty more.

“Silver Bay YMCA has been providing short-term transitional/emergency housing under the auspices of our Pastoral Respite Ministry for nearly 20 years,” said YMCA Spiritual Life Director Rev. Dr. Garth Allen. “We have provided housing for people who have lost their primary residence due to fire, flood, homelessness, and for those in need of a safe place to stay.”

The exact needs determine the aid. Silver Bay YMCA has provided residents with shelter in hotel-style and cottage housing. It has offered shelter across durations as short as days, or as long as weeks. The program has cost the YMCA around $45,000, in order to help out 22 families.

“Each year there are members of our community that find themselves in need of emergency housing for a variety of reasons – fire and unsafe living situations immediately come to mind,” said Adam Pearsall, Vice President of the Glenn and Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation. “We are pleased to support Silver Bay YMCA in its effort to provide not only the physical housing in emergency situations, but also the resources and community to help our neighbors move forward to a better place, as it embodies our mission of improving the quality of life for year-round residents of The Adirondack Park.”