LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rockwell Falls Public Library has closed to the public of Lake Luzerne, effective this week. The decision comes following the departure of many members of library staff – and is the latest chapter in a long and hard year for the small library.

The library announced on Wednesday that it would remain closed until further notice, after losing two-thirds of its staff. Those out of the library include its director, Courtney Kier, who in May spoke out against a discussion on banning books at the library. Kier was accused of selecting books for circulation that promoted a “specific agenda” by an unnamed member of the library board.

In an announcement on the library website, the library stated that no fines or late fees would be imposed on materials during the closure. Patrons with items out are asked to only return items they checked out from Rockwell Falls Public Library, rather than those originating from other libraries in the SALS system, including those in Corinth, Stony Creek, and Glens Falls. Patrons with holds will have their holds extended, but no items will be available for pickup, and no new holds will be able to be filled.

“We will update this page as circumstances change,” the library wrote on Wednesday. “We apologize for the inconvenience, and hope to open to the public as soon as possible.”

A call to the library was not answered. Kier did not respond to a NEWS10 request for comment on Thursday.

The censorship discussion in May wasn’t the first controversy to put Rockwell Falls in the spotlight this year. In April, a planned drag queen storytime hour for children was postponed and ultimately canceled, following a slew of local backlash from parents who believed that the event would endanger their children.

Last week, Rockwell Falls passed a resolution against banning books. The resolution states:

“Individuals should be trusted to make their own decisions about what they read and believe. Further, parents should not be making decisions for other parents’ children about what they read. We are united against book bans.”