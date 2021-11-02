ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Landmark Society of Western New York has announced its 2021 “Five to Revive.”

This is a list the group puts together each year in order to call attention to historic properties and resources around Western New York that they say are in need of an investment.

On the list this year: the Inner Loop North Infill Project, St. Michael’s Church “and Surrounding Neighborhood” in Rochester, the historic Phelps Hotel, Alasa Farms in Sodus, and Epworth Hall at Silver Lake Institute in Castile.

This is the ninth year The Landmark Society of Western New York has created a “Five to Revive” list.