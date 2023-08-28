SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NYSDOT has announced that beginning Tuesday, August 29, a section of Onondaga Lake Parkway will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction approximately 1200 feet on either side of the railroad bridge over the Parkway.

According to the DOT. the reason for this is to “calm” traffic and give over-height vehicles time to follow the advance warning signs for the low clearance bridge in the area.

This lane reduction is just one of many safety enhancements that will be put into place on the parkway to reduce collisions with the low-height CSX bridge.