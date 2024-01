SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 2, I-690 East will be reduced to one lane between Exit 14 (Teall Avenue) and Exit 15 (Midler Avenue) for maintenance of the Midler Avenue bridge.

The lane reduction will start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. It will continue on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Friday, Jan. 12.

Construction progress is weather-dependent and subject to change, the New York State Department of Transportation said.