CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — McGraw Fire Department responded to a two alarm barn fire around 4:50 a.m., on Aug. 9.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a large barn that was fully engulfed with flames on Wildman Road, in the Town of Solon.

Andrew Harvey, Deputy Chief of the McGraw Fire Department, described the barn as a hobby farm. Inside, it housed different animals, like cows, pigs, ducks, horses, etc.

The Deputy Chief said they were able to get many animals out, but do not know how many were killed in the fire.

No people were hurt as a result of this fire.

An excavator has been spreading out debris so that the crews can control hotspots.

Several fire departments from Cortland County responded to this fire, offering help.

Deputy Chief Harvey they don’t know what started the fire at this time, and finding the cause with this type of structure can be difficult.