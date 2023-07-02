SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the early hours of July 2, at 1:51 a.m., the Syracuse Fire Department was alerted to a fire near East Laurel and South Alvord Streets.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered a two-and-a-half story home at 728 East Laurel Street had fire blowing out of the windows on the second floor and attic.

Crews immediately began stretching hoses into the house and searching for trapped victims as the fire was spreading to the neighboring homes on each side. The flames inside eventually forced the firefighters outside into a “defensive operation” where they fought the fire from outside the house, said SFD.

Additional fire units arrived and were deployed into the neighboring houses that had caught fire from the flames from the main house.

Damage to the neighboring homes was limited by firefighters and they later began to spray a hose from the attic of one of the neighboring houses into the main house.

Firefighters spent nearly two-and-a-half hours extinguishing the main fire, according to SFD.

The main home suffered significant damage as it partially collapsed in multiple places. SFD considers the home a total loss.

Both neighboring homes sustained moderate water and fire damage, and the occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported to civilians or fire personnel.

Syracuse Fire Investigators came to the scene to determine the origin of the fire, but no official cause has been released yet.

A total of 45 fire personnel responded to the call, along with Syracuse Police, American Medical Response and National Grid.