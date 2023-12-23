SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, Dec. 22, patients at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital received some holiday cheer as local law enforcement agencies drove a holiday motorcade in front of the hospital.

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies took part in the motorcade, which paraded up East Adams Street and then ended in front of the hospital on Irving Avenue around 11:30 a.m., offering holiday wishes to the children and families.

The children were able to watch the motorcade from the Kinney Performance Center on the 11th floor.

Upstate Hospital’s mascot, Hero the Wolf, also made an appearance with law enforcement.

Photos from the motorcade can be seen below: